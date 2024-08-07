Angry Lafon youth lock commissioner out of office

Eastern Equatoria State Governor has called on Lafon County youth to refrain from violence after they stormed the commissioner’s office and locked it.

According to Louis Lobong, the Peri youth threatened the commissioner, saying they no longer need him to govern the area.

“The issue is that the youth in Lafon particularly the community of Pari went and closed office of the commissioner and threatened the commissioner.”

According to him, the county commissioner reportedly wrote a letter re-structuring the community leadership in the county.

He believes this parked the aggression from the youth.

“I saw a letter from the commissioner suspending the executive body of the community there, of course that one was also not proper because the structure of the community is done separately.

“We cannot use decree of what form of appointment unless if there is insecurity then the government can intervene,” he said.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Lobong said he met with the community leaders on Tuesday and asked the youth to stop taking the law into their hands.

He urged the youth to address their grievances to the relevant authorities for solutions.

“I called the community leaders to tell the youth not take laws into their own hands and if there is an issue with the commissioner, they should write to the authority concerned and it will be addressed.

