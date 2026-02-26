26th February 2026

Anglican secretary general pays tribute to Bishop Nathaniel Garang

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

The Secretary General of the Anglican Communion has expressed condolences following the death of Bishop Nathaniel Garang Anyieth, the first Bishop of the Diocese of Bor in the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

The Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, former Bishop of Kajo-Keji, described Bishop Nathaniel as a transformational church leader whose ministry contributed to the growth of the church in South Sudan and beyond.

“It’s sad to hear the news of the passing of Bishop Nathaniel,” Bishop Poggo said.

“He leaves behind a legacy as a leader who was instrumental in witnessing to the light of the gospel in many parts of South Sudan and the refugee camps. His ministry, especially during the liberation struggle, led to the tremendous growth of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.”

Bishop Poggo also highlighted Bishop Nathaniel’s role in peace-building efforts during the country’s conflicts.

“Alongside Bishop Seme Solomona, former Anglican Bishop of Yei, and Bishop Paride Taban of the Catholic Church, he played a significant role in advocacy, peace-building and reconciliation during the conflict in South Sudan,” he said.

“This advocacy raised awareness of the challenges for South Sudan, from Canterbury to Vatican City and beyond.”

He described Bishop Nathaniel as “a leader exemplary in Christ-like servant leadership” and called on Christians to remember his family, the Diocese of Bor and the people of South Sudan in their prayers.

Further details about Bishop Nathaniel’s death were announced by the Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

