23rd May 2025
Analyst: SPLM shake-up signals generational shift in South Sudan’s politics

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Thousands of SPLM supporters gathered at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in May 2024 for the endorsement of President Salva Kiir by the Greater Equatoria Region as the SPLM's flag bearer for the postponed 2024 elections - Courtesy of PPU

JUBA, South Sudan (Juba) – A South Sudanese political analyst has described the recent leadership changes within the ruling SPLM as a major political transition, symbolizing a move toward generational renewal within the party’s top ranks.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, May 23, Dr. Abraham Kuol, a political analyst, said President Salva Kiir’s dismissal of long-serving SPLM deputies James Wani Igga, Daniel Awet, and Kuol Manyang Juuk, and their replacement with Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, Mary Apai, and Simon Kon Pouch, marked a clear break from the traditional SPLM hierarchy.

President Kiir, during the swearing-in ceremony of the new deputies, declared the appointments as the beginning of a new chapter in the party’s history, calling on the younger generation to take up leadership responsibilities.

“This signals that the original SPLM hierarchy no longer dictates political ascension,” said Dr. Kuol. “It’s a symbolic message that leadership within the SPLM is no longer reserved for liberation-era elites. The President is telling those who have long occupied top seats—it’s time to rest, time to pass the flag of liberation.”

While acknowledging that appointees like Mary Apai and Simon Kon may not be youthful in age, Dr. Kuol argued that the “new generation” narrative is less about age and more about a shift in party culture.

“This is not a literal youth transition, but a symbolic one. It means anyone with capacity, regardless of age or liberation credentials, can serve at the top. The party is moving away from entrenched power structures,” he explained.

Dr. Kuol also responded to public concerns about the absence of a national convention and the President’s continued use of presidential decrees to make party decisions. He argued that while such concerns are valid, the current political context in South Sudan requires bold and decisive action.

“Leadership has long been treated as personal property in South Sudan,” he noted. “But what the President is doing now is a reminder that these are positions of service, not entitlement.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Kuol emphasized the need for the SPLM to merge the experience of older leaders with the dynamism of newer faces, warning that political transformation must be tied to public accountability and national interest, not just internal party shifts.

“This is a moment for the SPLM to reconnect with the people. The party must prioritize governance that delivers peace, justice, and prosperity, not just political survival.”

The shake-up comes amid broader efforts by President Kiir to prepare the party for the 2026 general elections and signal renewed commitment to reform and unity in post-conflict South Sudan.

