“An Icon Beyond Description”: Hon. Rebecca Joshua Okwaci mourns the late Viviana Nyachan

Honorable Rebecca Joshua Okwaci has joined the nation in mourning the passing of legendary musician Viviana Nyachan, describing her as a “unifying factor” and a symbol of peace whose voice transcended borders.

Speaking with deep emotion at the late artist’s residence, Hon. Okwaci offered condolences to the family, the people of South Sudan, and President Salva Kiir. She noted that Nyachan’s legacy is now permanently inscribed on the “walls of the country.”

Hon. Okwaci traced Nyachan’s journey back to the late 1970s in Malakal, where they grew up together as “Daughters of Upper Nile.” Even as a young woman in Mudria, Nyachan’s talent was undeniable.

“The story then was that Nyachan is singing. Nyachan is expressing songs,” Okwaci recalled. “Some artists come up and fade, but Viviana stayed on the track. She touched the hearts of the people of Southern Sudan, and her songs went far beyond our borders.”

A defining characteristic of Nyachan’s career was her unwavering pride in her heritage. Hon. Okwaci recalled a time in Khartoum when the artist was encouraged to sing in Arabic but refused.

“She said, ‘No, let me sing in the language that I can express myself better.’ She chose to sing in her mother tongue, the Chollo language. She was true to herself and didn’t want to just sing anyhow.”

For the women of South Sudan, Nyachan was more than a singer; she was a political ally. Her famous songs about women leaders, such as Hakuma Tamara, continue to echo in government halls and community gatherings.

“We as women have a special tribute to her. Her song about women leaders echoes everywhere. Sometimes, if I want to remind women of their strength, I imitate her and pretend to be Nyachan to sing about the victory of our country.”

Beyond her music, Okwaci remembered Nyashan as a “comrade” who served her country without demanding reward. She highlighted Nyachan’s support for the Special Olympics South Sudan, noting that the artist traveled to support people with disabilities with no facilitation other than a plane ticket.

Even as her health declined, Nyachan remained dedicated to her community.”She was a symbol of unity, peace, and hope—a reminder that this is a land of milk and honey. We are going to miss her, but she will never go away from our hearts.”