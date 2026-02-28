Amnesty urges two-year extension for UN Human Rights Commission in South Sudan

Human rights group has called for the extension of the mandate of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan for two years, following the body’s presentation of its latest report on the country’s human rights situation to the United Nations Security Council yesterday.

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan presented its investigative report to the UN Security Council on Friday.

The report documents serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in several regions of South Sudan, including Upper Nile and Jonglei states, as well as Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to the report, senior military and political officials are implicated in the violations, which include airstrikes on civilians, indiscriminate bombardments, and the forced recruitment of boys and young men by the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

In a statement following the report, Amnesty International said the findings paint a bleak picture of the human rights situation in the country.

Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, called on the Security Council to extend the mandate of the Commission for at least two years, saying now is not the time to end or relax scrutiny of the violations occurring in South Sudan.

Chagutah also urged the council to pass a strong resolution that reflects the worsening situation in the country.

The government of South Sudan has not commented on the latest report by the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan.

The UN Human Rights Council established the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan in March 2016, mandating it to collect and preserve evidence of, and clarify responsibility for, alleged gross human rights violations, abuses, and related crimes.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter