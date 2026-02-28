28th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   Amnesty urges two-year extension for UN Human Rights Commission in South Sudan

Amnesty urges two-year extension for UN Human Rights Commission in South Sudan

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 4 hours ago

Amnesty International Logo/ Photo courtesy f

Human rights group has called for the extension of the mandate of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan for two years, following the body’s presentation of its latest report on the country’s human rights situation to the United Nations Security Council yesterday.

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan presented its investigative report to the UN Security Council on Friday.

The report documents serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in several regions of South Sudan, including Upper Nile and Jonglei states, as well as Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to the report, senior military and political officials are implicated in the violations, which include airstrikes on civilians, indiscriminate bombardments, and the forced recruitment of boys and young men by the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

In a statement following the report, Amnesty International said the findings paint a bleak picture of the human rights situation in the country.

Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, called on the Security Council to extend the mandate of the Commission for at least two years, saying now is not the time to end or relax scrutiny of the violations occurring in South Sudan.

Chagutah also urged the council to pass a strong resolution that reflects the worsening situation in the country.

The government of South Sudan has not commented on the latest report by the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan.

The UN Human Rights Council established the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan in March 2016, mandating it to collect and preserve evidence of, and clarify responsibility for, alleged gross human rights violations, abuses, and related crimes.

Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 1

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads 2

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads

Published February 22, 2026

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial 3

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial

Published February 25, 2026

“If you don’t pay taxes, you don’t have a nation” — Dr. Bak’s final appeal 4

“If you don’t pay taxes, you don’t have a nation” — Dr. Bak’s final appeal

Published February 24, 2026

Public safety first: Juba Mayor defends removal of street vendors over security concerns 5

Public safety first: Juba Mayor defends removal of street vendors over security concerns

Published February 23, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Amnesty urges two-year extension for UN Human Rights Commission in South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Civil society urges due legal process for arrested former senior officials

Published 6 hours ago

Ateny: Dr Bak, other top officials arrested in expanding “financial malpractices” crackdown

Published 7 hours ago

Israel launches strikes against Iran, with US support

Published 8 hours ago

Conflict threatens South Sudan’s education sector, lawmaker warns

Published 23 hours ago

UN Rights Commission accuses S. Sudan leaders of undermining peace deal

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.