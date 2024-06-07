7th June 2024
Ameyu: Nairobi peace must discuss country’s future, not positions

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 5 hours ago

Cardinal Stephen Ameyu. (CRN).

Cardinal Stephen Ameyu is calling on parties to the Kenya-led peace process to set aside their political differences and focus on the common good of the country.

Cardinal Ameyu said those negotiating the Nairobi peace process, baptized as Tumaini Initiative, should put the interest of the people of South Sudan above theirs.

“To all those who are negotiating in Kenya-Nairobi, I wish that they do not discuss positions, they must discuss things that matter,” Ameyu said at a round table discussion in Juba.

“They must discuss things of the common goods so that this country can now come out of this stagnation which we have experience for all this 11 years.”

The discussion on Wednesday was about the role of civil society, religious actors, and the media in promoting democratic governance processes.

While describing South Sudanese as capable to resolve their problems easily, the senior clergyman said they must say enough of the shameful conflicts and move their country forward.

“I wish that all this people should put their people first enough is enough, what we have done, we have shame ourselves and so we really need to come out of that shame.”

“We are great people, we are dynamic people, we can resolve this problem easily and I think solution is in our hands.”

 

