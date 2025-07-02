2nd July 2025
Amb. Andruga challenges liberators to aid families of war heroes

Author: Madrama James | Published: 7 hours ago

Ambassador John Andruga, former South Sudan Ambassador to China - Courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – As South Sudan marks 14 years of independence, Ambassador John Andruga, a former envoy to China, is calling on the nation’s liberators to remember and support the families of their comrades who sacrificed everything for freedom.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Tuesday, July 1, Ambassador Andruga urged the nation to reflect on its journey and responsibilities, emphasizing that the hard-won freedom should benefit all, especially those left behind.

Ambassador Andruga’s heartfelt reflection comes amidst concerns that some who have prospered from the nation’s independence have, unfortunately, overlooked the plight of the most vulnerable.

He noted that while some have embraced luxurious lives, the children, women, and orphans of those who sacrificed everything are often left struggling.

“We have colleagues who have not seen the day of the referendum, who did not vote. We have colleagues who have voted, but they did not see the raising of the flag. What do you tell them? The millions of soldiers who perished in the course of this country? What do you tell them?” Ambassador Andruga passionately articulated.

He continued, “They left children who are orphaned, they left widowed women. Now they are moving on the street, begging for food. Some of us who have the chance to get the benefit of this freedom are now multimillionaires.”

“They don’t even want to roll the window down when the children come and knock at the car, ‘give me something little.’ They ignore them. These are the children of your colleagues. Without them, you will not have this V8.”

Ambassador Andruga’s powerful words serve as a stark reminder of the immense cost of South Sudan’s freedom and underscore the moral obligation to uplift those who bore the greatest burden.

His dedication to this cause is unwavering: “Those are the things which make me wake up in the morning every day to look for opportunities to talk about South Sudan. And those are the things which I think we must not regret.”

His message resonates deeply as the country looks back on 14 years of sovereignty, urging a renewed commitment to the principles of justice, compassion, and collective responsibility that fueled the independence dream.

