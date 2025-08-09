Amb. Adut calls for increased climate funding for landlocked nations

9th August 2025

Authors: Michael Daniel | SSBC | Published: 3 hours ago

Ambassador Cecilia A.M. Adeng, South Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, addresses a UN Security Council meeting in New York. (Photo courtesy of the United Nations)

AWAZA, TURKMENISTAN (Eye Radio) —South Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations has called for increased climate funding, adaptation support, and early warning systems tailored to the needs of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

According to the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), Ambassador Cecilia Adut Manyok, who is representing the Republic of South Sudan at the Third UN Conference on LLDCs, said the challenges of being landlocked are worsened by the country’s post-conflict recovery, climate vulnerabilities, and limited infrastructure.

Speaking at the conference, themed “Driving Progress through Partnerships,” Ambassador Adut said South Sudan “remains committed to leveraging regional integration and international cooperation to accelerate progress towards sustainable development.”

She called for renewed multinational cooperation to reduce the high transport and trade costs affecting landlocked nations.

Ambassador Adut also urged development partners and multilateral banks to provide more concessional financing, risk guarantees, and climate funding to close infrastructure gaps in roads, rail, energy, and digital connectivity.

“As a country in the front line of the climate crisis, we call for scaled-up climate finances, adaptation support, and early warning systems tailored towards the LLDC context,” she stated.

The Third United Nations Conference on LLDCs, which opened on August 5, has brought together leaders from 32 countries to promote sustainable development through enhanced cooperation and investment.

These nations are home to over 600 million people and face unique structural constraints due to their lack of a coastline.

