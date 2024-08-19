All what youth want is enabling environment -advocate

A youth advocate has urged the government to create enabling environment for young people in the country to progress.

“What is missing is an enabling environment. As youths are visionaries, they also need an enabling environment for them to progress, said Abraham Pieng, a program officer of the youth organization, Shabab Lee Shabab, a youth organization.

Speaking on Zone 72, a youth program on Eye Radio in partnership with UNDP, Mr Pieng said despite young people make the majority of the country’s population, they are the most affected in the country.

Pieng called on the youth to rise up and work for the betterment of the society saying the future lies in their hands.

“South Sudan is a youthful nation, so as young people let us be useful because in everything that is happening in this country, it is young people who are being used.

“It is time for us to come together and rise up for the betterment of our society because the future lies in our hands”, he said adding that “let us make this country our home.

Pieng went on to call on the government to build the country for the coming generations.

“I want to call on the government, they have already brought for us an independent so what is remaining is for them to build a nation for the next generation.”

In South Sudan, youth make up a significant portion of the population, comprising about 74%.

However, they are faced with with numerous challenges including in adequate education and employment opportunities.

