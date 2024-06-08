Alijioma celebrates milestone as ‘Saluk’ hits 1 million YouTube views

Celebrated South Sudanese singer Alijoma Mabil has taken to social media to celebrate an impressive milestone after his single Saluk garnered one million views on YouTube in less than a year.

Alijioma joins US-based reggae legend Dynamic and Nairobi-based Arizona JJ, as some of the few South Sudanese artistes to clock the viewership milestone.

But the Alijioma, who often sings in Dinka language, has managed to achieve the impressive results in a music industry beset by several challenges including lack of intellectual property protection laws.

“I am beyond grateful and humbled to have reached 1 million views on My song “SALUK” on YouTube,” Alijioma posted on Facebook.

The singer went on to thank his “amazing fans” adding that he could not have achieved the milestone without the “love and support from you.”

“Your dedication and enthusiasm for my music continues to inspire me everyday. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey with me.”

Alijioma’s trending song ‘Saluk’ is about a lady’s hunch on men after trying to love and never seems to find the one prince charming.

She distanced herself from men and promised to stay away.

But with her mother’s advice, she have herself another chance, this time only to get a headache that was worth the pain. And she urges everyone in the same situation, man or woman to do the same.

“Nobody understands this life more than Alijoma,” a fan commented below the YouTube video of the song.

Love singer Alijioma has amazed fans with several hits since rise to music fame, including the 2018 release of ‘Malaika’, which garnered about 298,105 views on YouTube.

South Sudan does not currently have a Community Standards agreement with Meta, Google, TikTok, and Twitter [X], which is essential for protecting the property of content creators, according to National Communication Director, Napoleon Adok.

Adok stated that for local content in South Sudan to be monetized, there must be agreed community standards with online platforms.

