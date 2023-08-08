8th August 2023
Al-Salam Bor squad unable to afford passports, tickets to Morocco

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 1 hour ago

Salam FC Bor celebrate after winning South Sudan National League. (Courtesy).

South Sudan’s Salam Football Club Bor risk missing their continental game against Alhilal FC over travel-related issues after the Sudanese opponents retracted their early offer to pay for tickets for both teams to Morocco.

Last two-week Al-Salam FC Bor was drawn against Sudanese giants Al-Hilal FC Omdurman in the CAF champions league.

The champions of the South Sudan National League Al-salaam FC Bor are scheduled to host the Sudanese giant in the first leg on August 19th in the CAF champions league.

The two teams could then face each other in the second leg on date 26th of August in the same North African nation.

However, the club secretary Mr. Koul Alier says they had intended to play their home game in Tanzania.

They now risk pulling out of the game due to lack of passports and money for tickets.

Alier said they were surprised by the refusal of the Sudanese side to fulfill its promise adding they are not in position to pay even one-way tickets for Salam Bor.

“Al-Hilal is not helping us in anything, we talk with them about the tickets, because first, we told them the first game will be in Tanzania as our home game,” he narrates.

“Recently, they offered to take the one-way tickets for us, so that we could take care for our return tickets, but finally, they told us that they cannot help us with any ticket.”

Alier has added that the Sudanese side also has promised to take care of Salam FC Bor accommodations in Morocco but that it was not a written agreement.

Apart from the issue of tickets, Al-Salam’s Secretary Alier added that the team faces numerous other challenges including serious financial problem.

He lamented that most of the squad members, who come from Jonglei State, are unable to process their passports up to now.

“Everything depends on money, also there was somebody who promised to pay for the passports, but on Saturday he told us he can’t do it anymore.”

“So now we are trying to get money for the passport and tickets as well,” he added.

The sports official said further that they have contacted the Deputy President of the Morrocco Football Federation to help them with accommodation, but the Morrocco federation advised them to reach them through the national federation in Juba.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach the South Sudan Football Association were not immediately successful.

 

