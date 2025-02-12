12th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Akobo reports 12 suspected cholera cases including two deaths

Akobo reports 12 suspected cholera cases including two deaths

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 4 hours ago

Arial view of Akobo County in Jonglei State. (Photo: Charles Wote/EyeRadio).

Health Authorities in Akobo County of Jonglei state have reported about 12 cases including two deaths from suspected cholera outbreak in the area.

Dr. Nyoun Koang who is the medical director of Akobo hospital told Eye Radio the cases were first  report on Tuesday from Tiergul-Akobo, in Gambela region of Ethiopia where two deaths occurred.

Dr. Koang said the patients are suffering from acute watery diarrhea and vomiting among other symptoms suspected to be of cholera, but is yet to be confirmed.

“ We received nine cases of suspected active watery diarrhea from Tiergul-Akobo in eastern Bank of the Kibor River, and of the cases, two passed on , one passed on the side and the other one passed inside the hospital.

“For now, we have seven cases inside the hospital, and another report from the side  is that there are three cases there. So they are on the way to transport them to here,” he said.

Koang said the cased prompted the authorities to open a center to respond to the unconfirmed outbreak.

Meanwhile, health worker at Tiergul-Akobo, Simon Tut attributed the outbreak of yet-to-be confirmed outbreak to contaminated water from the river.

According to Tut, the locals have been taking water directly from the river without being treated.

“We think about this situation is because those of the Tiergul-Akobo are just drinking water in the river and is purified.”

South Sudan has recorded tens of thousand of cholera cases across the country since the outbreak in September when the first case detected among the Sudanese refugees in Renk County in Upper Niles state.

The cases continue to surge despite mass cholera vaccination and awareness about the outbreak.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle 1

President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle

Published February 10, 2025

Juba schools see low enrollment rate on reopening weeks 2

Juba schools see low enrollment rate on reopening weeks

Published February 7, 2025

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle 3

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle

Published February 11, 2025

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak 4

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak

Published February 7, 2025

CES government directs land minister to show allotted plots to owners 5

CES government directs land minister to show allotted plots to owners

Published February 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation

Published 36 mins ago

Govt, UNESCO launch $2.5m project to rebuild, upgrade SSBC stations in 3 towns

Published 1 hour ago

Israeli scientists, S. Sudanese researchers team up for space science project

Published 1 hour ago

Activists raise concerns as Tumaini Initiative paused for third time

Published 3 hours ago

Uganda confirms nine cases of Ebola virus

Published 4 hours ago

Akobo reports 12 suspected cholera cases including two deaths

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.