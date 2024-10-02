2nd October 2024
Akobo communities reaffirm peace after eight years of conflict

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 6 hours ago

Participants celebrating the one-year anniversary of peaceful coexistence between communities in Akobo County, Jonglei State, on September 30, 2024 - Courtesy

Two sections of communities in Akobo County, Jonglei State, have reaffirmed their commitment to peace.

This follows the first anniversary of the end of eight years of conflict and communal violence.

The conflict reportedly claimed 43 lives, and the communities gathered to commemorate the progress made toward reconciliation.

On September 29, 2024, the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Shejeh Salam program supported the commemoration of the peace agreement.

The agreement was signed between the Chie-Bhol and Chie-Mankhoat subclans of the Nuer community in Akobo.

The event brought together over 600 participants, including youth, women, faith-based groups, traditional chiefs, local authorities, and representatives from NGOs.

During the commemoration, the communities pledged to embrace forgiveness, denounce revenge attacks, and stop composing or singing songs that incite hatred.

They also resolved to allow free and safe movement between both sides, reinforcing their commitment to lasting peace.

Deng Reat, a youth leader from the Chie-Mankhoat subclan, emphasized the importance of peacebuilding and urged all to abandon any form of violence.

Similarly, Thijin Ruot, the youth leader of the Chie-Bhol subclan, encouraged forgiveness and peaceful coexistence among the communities.

Martha Nyachieng Chuol, an elderly woman, expressed her joy over the peace agreement, which brought an end to years of unrest and restored hope for a more peaceful future.

2nd October 2024

