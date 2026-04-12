Akobo Clashes: Mother killed as SSPDF and SPLA-IO exchange fire

A mother of a three-month-old baby was killed in crossfire yesterday during a two-hour clash between the SSPDF and SPLA-IO on the outskirts of Akobo, according to local journalist and eyewitness Sam Koang.



Sam, who witnessed the events, told Eye Radio that the clashes took place in an area called Dulule, located near Dengjok. According to Sam, the violence began when the SSPDF moved to confront SPLA-IO forces who were assembled outside the town.

The exchange of fire lasted for nearly two hours, Sam stated. He confirmed that the mother of a three-month-old baby was killed in the crossfire during the engagement.

Sam reported that the fighting has triggered a new wave of displacement. He noted that some civilians, who had recently returned to Akobo after the government took control last month, have now fled across the border into Tiergol, Ethiopia. Others have moved into the bushes for safety, according to Sam.

Residents who remain in Akobo town are living in fear of further violence in the coming days, Sam said. He also confirmed that local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working in the area have sought shelter within the UNMISS compound due to the insecurity.

Following the two-hour engagement, Sam observed that the SSPDF retreated to Akobo town, while SPLA-IO forces returned to their base near Dengjok.

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