Aid agencies warn of worsening humanitarian crisis in South Sudan

Aid organizations have decried the continued deterioration of the country’s humanitarian situation due to conflict, disease outbreaks, natural disasters and economic hardship.

In a joint statement released to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, the South Sudan Red Cross and its international partners said millions of people across the country remain in urgent need of assistance.

The organizations said armed violence in 2025 alone displaced more than half a million people, many of whom fled through flooded areas without access to food, shelter or medical care.

The statement also highlighted growing concerns over missing persons, sexual violence, and the rising number of people living with disabilities caused by conflict related injuries.

Humanitarian agencies further warned that the situation has been worsened by the arrival of more than 1.3 million returnees and refugees fleeing the conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

The Red Cross Movement is urging all parties to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians affected by violence.

The organizations reaffirmed their commitment to continue providing humanitarian support to vulnerable communities across South Sudan.