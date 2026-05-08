10th May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   Aid agencies warn of worsening humanitarian crisis in South Sudan

Aid agencies warn of worsening humanitarian crisis in South Sudan

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: May 8, 2026

Hundreds of returnees and refugees being ferried from Upper Nile border areas. (UNHCR/Facebook).

Aid organizations have decried the continued deterioration of the country’s humanitarian situation due to conflict, disease outbreaks, natural disasters and economic hardship.

In a joint statement released to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, the South Sudan Red Cross and its international partners said millions of people across the country remain in urgent need of assistance.

The organizations said armed violence in 2025 alone displaced more than half a million people, many of whom fled through flooded areas without access to food, shelter or medical care.

The statement also highlighted growing concerns over missing persons, sexual violence, and the rising number of people living with disabilities caused by conflict related injuries.

Humanitarian agencies further warned that the situation has been worsened by the arrival of more than 1.3 million returnees and refugees fleeing the conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

The Red Cross Movement is urging all parties to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians affected by violence.

The organizations reaffirmed their commitment to continue providing humanitarian support to vulnerable communities across South Sudan.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member 1

Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member

Published May 5, 2026

CES govt opens Juba Dream Park for families and children 2

CES govt opens Juba Dream Park for families and children

Published May 6, 2026

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba 3

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba

Published May 6, 2026

“Problems will come walking and dancing,” Ex-finance minister warns successor 4

“Problems will come walking and dancing,” Ex-finance minister warns successor

Published May 8, 2026

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident 5

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident

Published May 6, 2026

Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video 6

Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video

Published May 5, 2026

UN welcomes government commitment on humanitarian access in Akobo 7

UN welcomes government commitment on humanitarian access in Akobo

Published May 9, 2026

Police investigate killing of central bank worker in Juba 8

Police investigate killing of central bank worker in Juba

Published May 7, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rebecca Joshua, SPLA’s ‘voice of the revolution,’ shares journey of service following Thamani Award

Published 4 hours ago

Oil production rises 16.3%, says petroleum Ministry undersecretary

Published 5 hours ago

Juba City Council issues directives on medical waste management

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudanese Women Honored at Thamani Africa Awards

Published 6 hours ago

MSF demands accountability over bombing of old Fangak hospital

Published 6 hours ago

Dispute emerges in Ulang County over oversight of Oil Revenue Committee

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.