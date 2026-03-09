Agar community mourns long-serving leader in Rumbek

The Agar community in Rumbek is mourning the death of long-serving Rumbek Community Council (Agar Community) Chairperson Sultan Dut Malual Arop Ngong, who passed away on Thursday last week in Juba after a long illness.

Deputy Chairperson of the Rumbek Community and Member of Parliament, Monica Ayen Maguat, said the late Dut Malual Arop was elected chairperson of the Rumbek Community Council before the independence of South Sudan.

She described him as a responsible and respected leader who was committed to the progress of the community.

“The late Dut Malual Arop Ngong was known to be a responsible leader who had the heart to take this community forward. He had dignity and integrity in his leadership,” she said.

Maguat said that before becoming chairperson, Dut Malual served as head chief of Akot Payam in Rumbek East County.

She added that he had been suffering from diabetes for many years and had recently been taken for further treatment after doctors discovered damage to veins in his head.

His brother, Sawat Malual Arop, said the family was informed at around 7:00 PM that Dut Malual had passed away in a hospital in Juba after being transported there earlier in the day.

He said the late leader had lived with diabetes for nearly 10 years.

“Our message to the Agar community is to remain calm. The first priority now is to transport his body to Akot for burial,” he said.

According to the family, the body will be taken to Akot Payam in Rumbek East County for burial, where other members of the Malual Arop Ngong family are laid to rest.

Chairperson of the Rumbek Youth Union (RUMYU), Charles Benykok Matuol, described the death as a great loss for the Agar community and the youth.

“Today is not a bright day for the Agar community, especially for the youth, because we have lost a great father who played a role during our struggle,” he said.

Matuol said the late Dut Malual contributed to the liberation struggle and was remembered for his dedication to the country.

He added that the late chief maintained close ties with the founder of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army, John Garang de Mabior.

“He dedicated his life for the freedom of South Sudan. He was a hero and a veteran who contributed a lot to this nation,” he said.

Matuol said Dut Malual Arop was elected chairperson of the Agar Community Council in 2002 and had led the community for many years, leaving behind what he described as a strong legacy.

Meanwhile, the Lakes State coordinator of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), Daniel Laat Kon, also expressed sorrow over the loss.

“It is very sad news. Sultan Dut Malual Arop Ngong contributed greatly to the liberation struggle of this country,” he said.

He called on the public to respect the late elder and extended condolences to the family and friends.

“As Lakes State, we are mourning the loss of a great man. May God rest his soul in peace,” he said.

