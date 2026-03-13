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After deadly attack, health services remain severely disrupted in Abiemnhom

Author: Michael Atit | Published: March 13, 2026

Patients receive medical care at the Doctors Without Borders hospital in Abyei on Monday, March 2, 2026. The Head of the Abyei Special Administrative Area, Judge Charles Abyei Juok, visited the facility this morning to meet with those injured in the recent attack - Photo Credit: Abyei Chief Administrative Area Office

Authorities in Ruweng Administrative Area say health services in Abiemnhom remain severely disrupted after the main hospital in the area was destroyed during a recent attack.

Nearly 200 people were killed and scores of others wounded in an attack carried out by an armed group on Abiemnhom weeks ago.

The Minister of Health and Environment in Ruweng Administrative Area, Elizabeth Achol Bol, confirmed that at least six health workers were killed during the violence.

She said two others were seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at the military hospital in Juba.

According to the minister, the attack left the hospital severely damaged and looted, leaving the community without essential medical services.

“The health situation is very poor at the moment because the hospital has been looted. Many items inside the facility were taken, the doors were broken, windows damaged, and all the medicines and nutrition supplements were stolen, we have also lost six health workers, while two others were wounded and are currently in critical condition, as I speak to you now, there is still fear among the population,” she said.

Despite the destruction, Achol said local volunteers have started cleaning the hospital compound in an effort to restore basic services and resume healthcare delivery to residents in the coming week.

However, she noted that the facility is facing major shortages of medicines and essential medical supplies, which could delay the full restoration of services.

“Some people are leaving Abiemnhom, although not in the same numbers as before. Others are beginning to return. This kind of incident has never happened here before, so people are still very frightened,” she added.

Achol added that efforts are underway to mobilize support to restore health services and ensure the community regains access to essential medical care.

She also said fear remains widespread among residents following the attack. While some people continue to leave the area, others have started returning as the situation gradually stabilizes.

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