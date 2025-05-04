African Union chairperson, IGAD deputy executive secretary to visit South Sudan

The Chairperson for the African Union Commission and IGAD’s Deputy Executive Secretaryare scheduled to arrive in South Sudan on a two-day visit starting on Monday, according to an IGAD official.

Patience Nyange, Spokesperson of the IGAD Executive Secretary, did not provide further details of the visit.

A list by the South Sudan Foreign Ministry, dated May 3 and seen by Eye Radio, indicated that Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and Mohamed Abdi Ware, Deputy Executive Secretary of IGAD, will arrive in South Sudan on Monday and depart the country on Tuesday.

The AU Commission’s head will be accompanied by Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Mousssa Mohamed Omar, Spokesperson Nur Mohamud Sheek, and Special Assistant Hamadou Zirotti Oriste and two others.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Abdi Ware, Deputy Executive Secretary of IGAD will be accompanied by Special Envoy Abassador Ismail Wais.

According to the South Sudan Foreign Ministry, upon arrival on Monday, the visiting delegates will first hold a meeting with Minister Monday Semaya Kumba at 10:00 AM.

They will also meet Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang Juuk and senior cabinet ministers respectively before heading to President Salva Kiir.

The delegate will conclude their visit on Tuesday with other unspecified meetings before departing South Sudan.

This planned visit comes after aerial bombardment of Old Fangak on Saturday, which left several dead and dozens wounded.

The Medical Charity, MSF said a drone attacked the only hospital in Old Fangak town, burning the key health center to the ground.

