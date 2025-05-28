African military chiefs meet in Nairobi to strengthen security ties

Nairobi, Kenya (Eye Radio) – Military chiefs from 36 African countries, along with representatives from the United States and allied nations, have gathered in Nairobi for the 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Conference.

According to the army spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, South Sudan, is not participating in the three-day event.

Kenyan media reported that the high-level meeting, which spans three days, is aimed at enhancing security cooperation, countering regional threats, and reinforcing military partnerships across the continent.

The event is jointly hosted by Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, and General Michael Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM).

The conference underscores a growing commitment to collaborative strategies in tackling common security challenges affecting the continent, including terrorism, transnational crime, and instability.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Gen. Langley of the U.S. joined Gen. Kahariri of Kenya for a tour of Nairobi, signaling a strong show of unity and shared purpose between Kenya and the U.S. military leadership.

The conference is expected to produce a renewed roadmap for military coordination, joint training, intelligence sharing, and broader defense cooperation between African states and international partners, with a focus on sustainable peace and security in the region.

Topics under discussion include emerging technologies in defense, professional military education, and civil-military cooperation, with a strong emphasis on enhancing interoperability and regional preparedness.

The Nairobi summit builds on the success of the 2024 conference held in Gaborone, Botswana, which facilitated over 70 bilateral engagements and promoted shared security strategies. Brig-Gen Dietrich stressed that the 2025 edition would continue advancing these objectives, saying, “We seek to strengthen partnerships and elevate African-led solutions.”

Observers note that the event also reflects Washington’s strategic intent to deepen its security footprint in Africa at a time when global competitors such as China and Russia are expanding their influence on the continent.

As Africa continues to grapple with threats ranging from terrorism and insurgencies to climate-induced displacement and economic shocks, the conference is expected to shape the continent’s evolving security architecture and ensure the U.S.-Africa defense alliance remains resilient and forward-looking.