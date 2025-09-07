African leaders gather in Addis Ababa for second Climate Summit

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (Eye Radio) – African leaders have gathered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS), following the inaugural event that was hosted by Kenya in September 2023.

The second ACS aims to position Africa as a global climate solutions leader by accelerating African-led adaptation, mitigation, and green growth, as well as addressing climate finance challenges.

The summit will be preceded by the second Africa-CARICOM Summit, which will be held later today.

The Africa-CARICOM Summit seeks to strengthen political, economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Africa and the Caribbean for shared prosperity and cooperation.

Speaking during the opening of the summit, the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has underscored the importance of the Africa–CARICOM partnership, describing it as a timely framework rooted in opportunity and unity at a time when the world is facing shared challenges.

“The world is changing. Voices once ignored are now demanding to be heard. In this new era, we cannot speak in fragments. We must speak as one. That is why the AU–CARICOM partnership matters,” Abiy said in his opening remarks at the 2nd Africa–CARICOM Summit in Addis Ababa.

The two-day summit, held from September 6–7 at the African Union headquarters, has brought together Heads of Government from the African Union (AU) and CARICOM Member States, the UN Secretary-General, leaders of the World Bank and IMF, and representatives of the global African diaspora.

Under the theme “Transcontinental Partnership in Pursuit of Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations,” the summit seeks to deepen integration between Africa and the Caribbean while jointly pursuing reparatory justice and economic transformation.

Key discussions are expected to focus on reparations, sustainable development, trade cooperation, climate resilience, and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

The framework being developed is envisioned as a long-term roadmap for global advocacy on issues of justice and equality for people of African descent.

Regional and international institutions represented include the African and Caribbean Development Banks, UNEP, UN-Habitat, AfreximBank, UNECA, ECOSOCC, UNESCO, as well as academia, civil society, and diaspora organizations.

By bringing together political leaders, financial institutions, and grassroots voices, the summit is seen as a landmark moment in consolidating Africa–Caribbean solidarity on the global stage.

“Global challenges demand regional unity,” Abiy emphasized. “It is time for Africa and the Caribbean to move forward as one, shaping a future where our shared history becomes the foundation of a common destiny.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter