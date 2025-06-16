African Child Day: Activist urges protection of children in conflicts

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – As South Sudan joins the continent in observing the Day of the African Child on June 16th, a human rights activist is calling for renewed efforts to protect children’s rights, particularly amidst ongoing armed conflict and community violence.

Edmond Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), issued a strong appeal to the government, armed groups, and communities to immediately end the recruitment and use of children in conflict.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Monday, June 16, the Executive Director of CEPO stated, “If your children are studying, allow the children of others to go to school; if there are children in your fighting force, demobilize them immediately.”

Yakani reminded all parties that South Sudan has internationally committed itself to protecting children’s rights.

The nation has ratified several key legal instruments, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC), and the South Sudan Child Act 2008.

“I would like to remind our government, in terms of the recruitment of fighting forces and armed groups who are mobilizing people into their fighting forces, that a child is not a soldier. A child deserves education, as do those of you who have taken up arms and are mobilizing children to fight for them,” Yakani emphasized.

“If your children are studying, please allow children of other people to go to school. At the same time, I would like to remind the leadership of our country and the leadership of the armed groups that South Sudan has committed itself before the international community on things that we describe as a comprehensive action plan, a commitment to protect children.”

He continued, “As we see armed violence going on now in the country, whether it’s a confrontation or formal armed group, we want to tell all of you that if you’re recruiting soldiers, please avoid recruiting children. And if there are children in your fighting force, please try to demobilize them.”

Yakani extended his message to communities involved in localized conflicts, condemning the use of children as fighters. He asserted that any community using children in their fighting forces is committing crimes.

“The same messages go to communities that are using arms to resolve their communal differences. To any community that tries to use a child as a fighting force on behalf of the community’s interest, we will tell you: please don’t mobilize children and don’t put them into a frontline fighting force as a community. All these are crimes against [humanity],” he stated.

Yakani stressed that “Now is not a time for a child to be a soldier. Now is not a time for a child to be forced into marriage. Now is not a time for a child to be exploited in labor. Now is a time for all of us to stand up, collectively, and take responsibility for protecting child rights. Stop forcing children into labor.”

The Day of the African Child is observed annually to honor the students of the 1976 Soweto Uprising in South Africa.

On June 16, 1976, thousands of students protested against the poor quality of education and demanded to be taught in their native languages.

The peaceful protest turned violent when security forces opened fire, tragically killing hundreds of children.

The African Union (formerly the Organization of African Unity, OAU) established the commemoration in 1991 to remember their sacrifice and advocate for the rights of children across the continent.