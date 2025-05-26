African ambassadors bring Africa Day cheer to orphans in Juba

Ambassadors from fellow African countries on Friday donated food and non-food items to Juba Orphanage as part of activities marking Africa Day.

The donations included food, blankets, clothing, and sports equipment. The items were handed over by Jerome Biswaro, Dean of African Ambassadors to South Sudan, along with other representatives.

The delegation also included officials from the government, the African Union, Egypt, South Africa, and other countries accredited to South Sudan.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Jerome Biswaro, African Union’s Head of Mission to South Sudan said it is time for Africans to take charge of their own affairs.

“Africa is capable of deciding its own affairs. Once we have it, we will know the modalities and who can do that for the benefit of 55 countries. Africa is ready and we continue to pray that this occasion like today will continue to be with you,” he said.

On her part, Zendia Eluzai Abu, Central Equatoria State Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, said the 82 children at the orphanage come from different parts of the country.

According to the minister, the center is one of the oldest government-run orphanages and hosts children who have been abandoned or lost their parents due to war.

“We admit children based on the challenges they face; some have lost both parents, while others were abandoned during the conflict and no one has come to their rescue. That is why the government established this oldest orphanage center, which currently cares for 82 orphans,” she said.

Yohannes Teklemichael, Eritrea’s Ambassador to South Sudan, said African ambassadors have decided to shift the way they mark Africa Day by doing charity work instead of organizing receptions.

“Before we used to organize receptions to remember this Africa Day, but in our previous meetings, African ambassadors have decided instead of celebrating this Africa Day by organizing cocktail reception and some other events, it’s much worth and better to come to this orphanage and deliver these items on behalf of the African ambassadors,” he said.

Africa Day is celebrated annually on 25 May to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity.

