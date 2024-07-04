AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa

South Sudan will face off against Congo Brazzaville, Uganda, and South Africa in Group K of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
The draw fitting 48 teams into 12 groups for the Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, hosted in Morocco, was conducted on 4th July in Johannesburg, South Africa.
South Sudan previously participated in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification group stages, alongside Mali, Congo, and Gambia in Group G.
The draw was assisted by the head coach of the Cote d’Ivoire national team, Emerse Faé, along with Moroccan legend, Marouane Chamakh.
Since its inception in 1957, the CAF Africa Cup of Nations has expanded greatly, necessitating a qualifying tournament.
The number of participants in the final tournament reached 16 in 1998 and expanded to 24 teams in 2017.
The format includes teams being drawn into groups, with the top teams advancing to a knockout stage.
Egypt is the most successful nation in the cup’s history, winning the tournament seven times, followed by Cameroon with five wins and Ghana with four.
Ivory Coast are the tournament’s current champions, having beaten Nigeria 2–1 in the 2023 final.
Here is the draw for the 2025 CAF AFCON qualifiers;
Group A: Madagascar, Tunisia, Comoros, Gambia
Group B: Morocco, Gabon, Central Africa, Lesotho
Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana
Group D: Nigeria, Benin, Libya, Rwanda
Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia
Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger
Group G: Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad
Group H: DR Congo, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia
Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini
Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe
Group K: South Sudan, Congo Brazzaville, Uganda, South Africa
Group L: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi
