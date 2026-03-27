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AFCON 2027: Bright Stars near group stage after 4–0 Djibouti crush

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: March 27, 2026

The Bright Stars pose for a team photo ahead of their match in Juba on Thursday March 26, 2026 | Photo: SSFA

South Sudan moved a step closer to qualifying for the group stage of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to be hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, after a dominant 4–0 victory over Djibouti in the preliminary round first leg at Juba National Stadium.

Djibouti started the match strongly, creating two early chances in the opening 15 minutes, but South Sudan’s defense and goalkeeper stood firm to keep a clean sheet.

The home side gradually grew into the game and took the lead in the 30th minute through defender Teng Kuol, who converted from a set piece, which proved to be a turning point in the match.

In the second half, South Sudan took full control. Bengasi Bakasoro doubled the lead in the 48th minute with a powerful strike, before captain Peter Manyang made it 3–0 in the 65th minute with a header from a corner kick. Mangar Kiir sealed the emphatic win with a brilliant individual effort in the 80th minute.

With this result, South Sudan now needs only a win or a draw in the return leg on March 29, which will also be played at the same venue, to secure qualification to the next round.

Speaking after the match, South Sudan’s head coach Ashua Cyprians admitted his team struggled with positioning and movement in the opening minutes but improved as the game progressed and executed their plan effectively.

Meanwhile, Djibouti’s coach blamed the hot weather conditions for his team’s drop in performance, promising a better display in the return leg.

The second leg will be played on the 29th of March behind closed doors in accordance with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regulations.

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