19th July 2024
Advocate urges govt to form GBV courts in states

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Bogere Alice Soro, Legal Aid Officer at the Steward Women Organization. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

An advocate has urged the government and partners to establish Gender-Based Violence (GBV) courts in the states and administrative areas to facilitate trial of such cases.

Bogere Alice Soro – a legal aid officer at the Steward Women Organization – said lack of the GBV courts in the state makes case go untried.

Mr. Soro said, in some instances, the families of survivors of GBV are requested to transport the accused to the capital Juba.

Alice added that there is need to put more effort to establish the courts in the states to adjudicate GBV and juvenile cases.

This, according to her, will help hold perpetrators accountable and end impunity for gender-based crimes.

“This is one of the challenges that we have always recommended that the same court to be established in other states because GBV is not only happening in Juba, it also happens in other states,” he said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Thursday.

“So this is one of the recommendation we have raised that the same court be established to have justice for all in the country.”

“We have experienced this scenario where the perpetrators are being transported, but the issue is sometimes it is very tricky, because it is put on the survivor to transport the perpetrator, so it is costly.”

“For us to at least eradicate this we have recommended that the same court be established within other states in South Sudan.”

Established in December 2020, the only GBV and juvenile court in Juba was constructed by UNDP, with support from the government of Netherland.

It is a specialized court handling cases of rape, assault, forced and early marriage, among others.

 

 

 

