Adut Salva: Eastern Equatoria’s issues will be prioritized

TORIT, Eastern Equatoria State (Eye Radio) – Presidential Envoy for Special Programs Adut Salva Kiir pledged to prioritize Eastern Equatoria’s issues during her visit to the state on Saturday, promising to ensure that their concerns are presented directly to the President.

In her first official visit since her new appointment, Adut traveled to Eastern Equatoria State on Saturday, September 5, reaffirming the state’s historical importance and pledging a new partnership for progress.

Addressing a crowd that had gathered in Torit to meet her, Adut opened her speech by acknowledging the significance of choosing Eastern Equatoria as the first state she would visit.

“It only befits that the first state that I visit under the same appointment should be Eastern Equatorial,” Adut said.

“As mentioned before by our elder, this is a very big historical site in our country. And being here today signifies a big step in the appointment that I have been bestowed upon by the President.”

Kiir told the gathering that his visit was not just a formality but a personal mission to connect with the people and understand their challenges firsthand.

“As such, I had to come and see you personally. I had to come and greet you personally. And I had to familiarize myself with the issues that are being faced by the state of Eastern Equatorial,” she stated.

Adut promise to serve as a direct link between the people of Eastern Equatoria and the highest office in the nation.

“I will take this message back with me to present to His Excellency, our President. And I will get back to you and give you the feedback that you require.”

She emphasized that any and all issues would be addressed collaboratively. “Whatever it is that we can do. Whatever we can do together under this partnership will be done. The list of priorities will be prioritized, and we can get started on our new work and partnership together.”

Adut also delegated a crucial role to his Executive Director, Mr. Joseph Wol Akon, to ensure continuous communication with the state’s leadership.

“We will ensure that he keeps in touch with you because we need to ensure that our state of Eastern Equatorial continues in the light and spirit upon which our Governor is leading,” she said, commending Governor Louis Lobong’s leadership.

Adut’s visit marks a significant step in the new administration’s efforts to engage with local communities and address their concerns directly, signaling a commitment to a more hands-on approach to governance.

For his part, the Governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Louis Lobong, welcomed the Presidential Special Envoy, Adut Salva Kiir, to the state capital of Torit on Saturday.

In a speech, Governor Lobong highlighted the historical significance of Eastern Equatoria and praised the people for their hospitality.

He acknowledged the visit of the special envoy, stating it was a momentous occasion for the state.

He assured the special envoy that the people of Eastern Equatoria were ready to work with the national government on new programs.

