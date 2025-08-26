Adut pledges support for returnees from Kakuma as lawmakers raise alarm over growing influx

Senior Presidential envoy on Special Programs, Adut Salva Kiir, has assured returnees from Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya that her office is open to support them as they reintegrate into their communities.

Speaking during her first official day in office yesterday, Adut said her priority is to restore the dignity of vulnerable South Sudanese, including refugees making the difficult journey home due to worsening conditions in camps.

Authorities in Greater Kapoeta have confirmed a growing influx of returnees crossing through Nadapal into Eastern Equatoria.

Many cite chronic food shortages, cuts in humanitarian funding, and lack of basic services in Kakuma as the main reasons for their return.

“I would like to give you this message that this office is open to you. We would like to give you services that will give you back your dignity. You’re welcome to talk to us, reach out to us. Our numbers will be available; our contacts will be available,” she said.

As the number of returnees continues to rise, both government and humanitarian organizations face the pressing task of ensuring that families who have endured years in exile are safely reintegrated back into their home communities.

Lawmakers in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly also raised concerns over the influx. Legislator Deng Dau Deng urged authorities to provide urgent support, including transport and humanitarian aid for those arriving on foot.

“… the refugees that are coming from Kakuma. They are tracking from Kakuma by foot, and some of them have reached Lokushokyo. I want to ask our committee, not really to call the ministers, but to flag this to the concerned authorities to be able to put some contagion on the border, so that those who have managed to cross the border to South Sudan can be given some transportation to their locality,” he MP Deng said.

