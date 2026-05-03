3rd May 2026

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Adut pledges modern Lab, teacher incentives for Maridi schools

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 11 hours ago

Senior Presidential Envoy Adut Salva Kiir poses for a photo with students at Don Bosco School in Maridi County. Photo: Office of the Senior Presidential Envoy

Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs Adut Salva Kiir has pledged to build a modern laboratory for Don Bosco School and to provide incentives for teachers at Maridi Girls High School in Maridi County, Western Equatoria State.

Adut made the pledges during her first visit to the area alongside the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Africano Mande Gedima, and other officials.

Don Bosco School is a Catholic Church-run institution that serves both primary and secondary students.

At Don Bosco School, the presidential envoy called on the students to remain focused on their studies and to embrace education as a pathway to shaping the nation’s future.

She also commended the teaching staff and missionaries for their dedication and continued support.

While touring Maridi Girls High School, Adut commended the teachers for their dedication despite insufficient incentives and lack of facilities.

She promised to provide incentives to teachers for the next four years as a way to motivate staff, enhance retention, and ensure the sustainability of quality education at the institution.

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3rd May 2026

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