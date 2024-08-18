Adil’s regime never remitted revenues in bank, finds out Jadalla

Ex-governor Emmanuel Adil period is alleged to have rendered state institutions dysfunctional as they hardly received cash transfers – with revenue generating agencies being spending agencies as the never remitted cash through the bank,

Press secretary Waakhe Wudu has cited the incumbent state governor as saying.

The revelation comes as Central Equatoria state governor marked 100 days on August 3rd when he assumed office after his appointment by President Salva Kiir.

Recently, the committees tasked to scrutinize the financial records, approved budgets, revenue collections, disposal of assets and investment activities during Adil’s time in office submitted a report of their findings.

Waakhe Wudu who is the Press Secretary in the office of the governor said the governor found out the previous government compromised the state policies leading to misuse state revenues.

The report also established that there were no operation cash transfers to the state institutions, and that revenues generated were not remitted to the banks while tax-collecting institutions became spending agencies.

“Revenues from the revenue institutions are now being remitted to the bank. This is contrary to the system the governor had found which had the practice of physical cash transfers and provided maximum loopholes for misuse of public resources.

“The state ministry of finance and planning no longer give physical cash to the public institutions.

In highlighting the governor’s achievements, Mr Waakhe said the leadership made some changes by relieving the directors of the state revenue and insurance institutions in Juba and Yei.

“His excellency the governor has now directed that cash should be transferred to bank accounts of the institutions,”he added.

To address the loopholes, the governor according to Waakhe, directed all official state transactions to be delivered through bank.

On what next after the committees’ report, Waakhe said, the findings were submitted to Governor Jadalla or the next course of action.

In addition to Governor Jadalla’s achievements, Waakhe cited the removal of Morobo, Kajo-keji and Lainya commissioner – a move said, is intended to bring about security reforms in the areas.