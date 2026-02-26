26th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Governance | National News | News   |   Activist Yakani raises alarm over alleged security impersonators targeting motorists

Activist Yakani raises alarm over alleged security impersonators targeting motorists

Author: Staff writer | Published: 7 hours ago

Aerial view a section of Juba City. Photo: Courtesy

A civil society activist has raised concern over what he described as a growing pattern of armed robberies in Juba allegedly carried out by individuals claiming to be members of national security institutions.

Edmond Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), called on the leadership of the country’s security organs to urgently investigate and address the matter.

He specifically appealed to the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of National Security, the Director of Military Intelligence and the Directors of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take action.

According to Yakani, the incidents involve two individuals riding on motorbikes, commonly referred to as “border-to-border” motorcycles, who allegedly pursue vehicles they suspect of carrying valuable items. He said the suspects typically stop targeted vehicles by overtaking and blocking them.

“They pull out pistols, sometimes they display identification cards, and they threaten drivers and passengers while claiming to be security personnel,” Yakani said.

He explained that the individuals often accuse motorists of interfering with official convoys or vehicles belonging to senior government officials. The alleged incidents reportedly occur shortly after VIP motorcades pass through certain areas of the city. The suspects then follow vehicles and accuse drivers of violating security orders related to the convoy’s movement.

Yakani alleged that once vehicles are stopped, the assailants intimidate occupants and seize valuables including cash, mobile phones and laptop computers before fleeing the scene. He described the acts as robbery and looting carried out under the guise of state authority.

He further claimed that some victims have reported cases of physical assault, torture and, in certain instances, killings linked to the incidents.

“Through monitoring and tracking, we have reason to believe that some of these individuals are members of security institutions acting in a criminal manner and abusing their authority, particularly in the current economic situation,” Yakani said.

On behalf of residents of Juba — both South Sudanese citizens and foreign nationals — Yakani urged security leadership to strengthen oversight, investigate the allegations thoroughly and hold perpetrators accountable to prevent escalation.

He also encouraged members of the public to report such incidents to the relevant authorities.

“This is dangerous and requires urgent response from our security institutions to prevent it from escalating into organized gang activity targeting civilians,” he said.

Authorities had not yet publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 1

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 2

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 3

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads 4

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads

Published February 22, 2026

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report 5

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report

Published February 20, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Lobong briefs President Kiir on mining and resource plans

Published 53 minutes ago

Central Equatoria launches rehabilitation of Juba–Mundri road

Published 2 hours ago

Eastern Equatoria secures inclusion in gold-for-roads project

Published 2 hours ago

US Embassy extends condolences on passing of Bishop Nathaniel

Published 3 hours ago

Anglican secretary general pays tribute to Bishop Nathaniel Garang

Published 3 hours ago

Minister Salvatore prioritizes salaries, security funding, and elections

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.