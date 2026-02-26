Activist Yakani raises alarm over alleged security impersonators targeting motorists

A civil society activist has raised concern over what he described as a growing pattern of armed robberies in Juba allegedly carried out by individuals claiming to be members of national security institutions.

Edmond Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), called on the leadership of the country’s security organs to urgently investigate and address the matter.

He specifically appealed to the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of National Security, the Director of Military Intelligence and the Directors of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take action.

According to Yakani, the incidents involve two individuals riding on motorbikes, commonly referred to as “border-to-border” motorcycles, who allegedly pursue vehicles they suspect of carrying valuable items. He said the suspects typically stop targeted vehicles by overtaking and blocking them.

“They pull out pistols, sometimes they display identification cards, and they threaten drivers and passengers while claiming to be security personnel,” Yakani said.

He explained that the individuals often accuse motorists of interfering with official convoys or vehicles belonging to senior government officials. The alleged incidents reportedly occur shortly after VIP motorcades pass through certain areas of the city. The suspects then follow vehicles and accuse drivers of violating security orders related to the convoy’s movement.

Yakani alleged that once vehicles are stopped, the assailants intimidate occupants and seize valuables including cash, mobile phones and laptop computers before fleeing the scene. He described the acts as robbery and looting carried out under the guise of state authority.

He further claimed that some victims have reported cases of physical assault, torture and, in certain instances, killings linked to the incidents.

“Through monitoring and tracking, we have reason to believe that some of these individuals are members of security institutions acting in a criminal manner and abusing their authority, particularly in the current economic situation,” Yakani said.

On behalf of residents of Juba — both South Sudanese citizens and foreign nationals — Yakani urged security leadership to strengthen oversight, investigate the allegations thoroughly and hold perpetrators accountable to prevent escalation.

He also encouraged members of the public to report such incidents to the relevant authorities.

“This is dangerous and requires urgent response from our security institutions to prevent it from escalating into organized gang activity targeting civilians,” he said.

Authorities had not yet publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.