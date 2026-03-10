10th March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Activist Yakani calls on President Kiir to free or try detainees

Activist Yakani calls on President Kiir to free or try detainees

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir during the signing of the Cyber Crime, Audit Chamber Amendment, and Wildlife Conservation Acts into law at the State House in Juba on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Credit: OPPU

A civil society activist has appealed to President Salva Kiir Mayardit to either release political detainees, including former Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel and former Director of National Security Akoor, or ensure they face immediate trial before a competent court of law.

In an audio statement to Eye Radio on Monday Edmund Yakani said: Keeping political detainees across the country under detention facilities without facing a competent court of law is a human rights violation. We must respect the rule of law and demand justice and accountability in courts that have the constitutional mandate to interpret the law.”

He urged national reconciliation and forgiveness, adding: “Even if there are misunderstandings or differences, we should act as nationalists. Those who may have broken the law should face the courts, while others should be allowed to rejoin society.”

The activist referenced the recent African Union (AUC5) declaration calling for the release of political detainees, saying: We need to see political detainees be free and join society. We must pick a new page, forgive past mistakes, and work together for the development of South Sudan.”

He concluded by emphasizing fairness and compliance with the law: If some are truly in conflict with the law, then let them face trial in a competent court. But those not implicated should be released so they can contribute to building the nation.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms 1

Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms

Published March 3, 2026

Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport 2

Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport

Published March 6, 2026

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East 3

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East

Published March 6, 2026

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure 4

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure

Published March 8, 2026

Parliament: Petroleum, Road’s & Presidential Affairs ministries overspent massively in 2024–2025 budget 5

Parliament: Petroleum, Road’s & Presidential Affairs ministries overspent massively in 2024–2025 budget

Published March 5, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Churches urge halt to Jonglei military operations, call for reconciliation

Published 36 minutes ago

Elections Commission says only 4% of funds released for December elections

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t says Akobo evacuation order to UNMISS was a reminder, not a threat

Published 2 hours ago

Eye Media decries soaring fuel prices, cuts on-air hours

Published 2 hours ago

Oil prices fall after Trump signals end to Iran conflict

Published 2 hours ago

Activist Yakani calls on President Kiir to free or try detainees

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.