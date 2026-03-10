Activist Yakani calls on President Kiir to free or try detainees

A civil society activist has appealed to President Salva Kiir Mayardit to either release political detainees, including former Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel and former Director of National Security Akoor, or ensure they face immediate trial before a competent court of law.

In an audio statement to Eye Radio on Monday Edmund Yakani said: “Keeping political detainees across the country under detention facilities without facing a competent court of law is a human rights violation. We must respect the rule of law and demand justice and accountability in courts that have the constitutional mandate to interpret the law.”

He urged national reconciliation and forgiveness, adding: “Even if there are misunderstandings or differences, we should act as nationalists. Those who may have broken the law should face the courts, while others should be allowed to rejoin society.”

The activist referenced the recent African Union (AUC5) declaration calling for the release of political detainees, saying: “We need to see political detainees be free and join society. We must pick a new page, forgive past mistakes, and work together for the development of South Sudan.”

He concluded by emphasizing fairness and compliance with the law: “If some are truly in conflict with the law, then let them face trial in a competent court. But those not implicated should be released so they can contribute to building the nation.”

