Activist warns UNMISS withdrawal from Akobo could endanger civilians

A civil society leader has warned that the expulsion of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and humanitarian organizations from Akobo County within 72 hours could threaten the protection and safety of civilians.

The warning comes after the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces ordered UNMISS and all aid organizations to leave Akobo County ahead of a planned military operation against opposition forces.

Edmund Yakani, the head of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization also known as CEPO, described the order as disturbing, saying it undermines national and international legal frameworks that prioritize the protection of civilians at risk.

Yakani said the UNMISS Temporary Operating Base in Akobo was established under the mission’s mandate in accordance with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, which focuses on protecting civilians and supporting peace efforts in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan.

He warned that forcing UNMISS to withdraw could expose civilians to possible grave human rights violations and weaken international efforts to protect vulnerable communities.

“Multiple citizens from Akobo County have reached out to us, pleading and appealing to the warring parties to de-escalate the military confrontation. As a civil society organization, we are therefore urging UNMISS to maintain its mandate to protect civilians under Chapter VII, as entrusted by the UN Security Council and outlined in the SOFA agreement with the government of South Sudan, to ensure the safety and protection of civilians remains a priority,” he said.

“There’s no need to sincerely, we have seen recently a culture of either SSPTF or SSPLAIO sending a warning to civilian population without offering routes of safety or protection for civilians and it’s putting huge civilians on,” he added.

Under Chapter VII authority, UN peacekeeping missions are permitted to use force when necessary to protect civilians, defend UN facilities and humanitarian workers, and help stabilize conflict zones.

Yakani also called on the parties to the conflict to respect the declaration issued by the African Union C-5 plus group on the transitional process on 15 February 2026.

According to him, continued military confrontations after the declaration could undermine regional diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the country.

Yakani said CEPO has received multiple phone calls from civilians in Akobo expressing fear over a possible military operation following the directive.

