Activist warns of shrinking civic and political space nationwide

The Center for Peace and Advocacy has cautioned about a shrinking civic and political space, citing documented incidents of citizen restrictions nationwide.

Activist Ter Manyang, the organization’s Executive Director says they have documented media reports of numerous instances of restrictions experienced by citizens across the country.

One instance, he says, involved the reported arrest of a civil servant and photographer affiliated with national broadcaster SSBC on 26 June in Bor, Jonglei State.

He said the Executive Director of the Advocacy Group INTREPID South Sudan, Bol Deng who is based in Bor is in hiding for fear of being arrested.

Deng was reportedly accused of instigating last week’s protest in Bor over the delays in salaries.

Ter says the Center for Peace and Advocacy is deeply concerned about the increasing restrictions on civic and political space for citizens in the country.

“The Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA), an advocacy body, is deeply concerned about the increasing restrictions on civic and political space for citizens,” said Activisit Ter.

“Over the past three weeks, there has been a noticeable shrinking of these spaces, which is a worrisome sign considering the upcoming elections in December 2024,” he said.

“CPA has documented numerous instances of restrictions experienced by citizens across the country.

“One such example is the recent arrest of Mr Abraham Aleu Anyieth, a civil servant and photographer affiliated with the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), in Bor, Jonglei State on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024,” he concluded.

As South Sudan anticipates holding general elections in December 2024, Ter calls for the government must put an end to unlawful media censorship.

He also urged unrestricted civic and political space, and cease attacks on journalists, human rights defenders, opinion leaders, and opposition political leaders.

