Activist urges youth to shun alcohol after drunken son kills father in Lakes State

A rights activist has called on young people in Lakes State to stop abusing alcohol after a man allegedly killed his father in Rumbek East County during a drunken altercation.

According to Rumbek East Commissioner Zechariah Malual Anyuon, the incident occurred at around 2:30 PM on Friday when a disagreement between the father and son escalated into violence.

“The father and his son were having a discussion, and suddenly the son, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, struck his father twice on the head with a stick,” Commissioner Malual told Eye Radio.

In a tragic turn of events, the suspect’s 24-year-old younger brother later took his own life. Authorities say he had been searching for his elder brother to avenge their father’s death but took his life instead.

The double tragedy has drawn widespread condemnation, with civil society leaders attributing the incident to rampant alcohol abuse among young people in the state.

Daniel Laat Kon, the Lakes State coordinator for the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), condemned the incident and appealed to the youth to refrain from alcohol consumption.

“The cause we heard is alcohol. Alcohol is now being misused by young people, and when combined with access to weapons, it leads to deadly violence,” said Kon.

He called on the state government to introduce stricter regulations on alcohol consumption to curb its growing social impact.

He stressed that alcohol abuse is one of the main causes of social violence in Lakes State.

Kon urged communities and authorities to discourage youth from indulging in excessive drinking.

Lakes State has recently seen a surge in violent incidents. The state had enjoyed relative peace following the appointment of Governor Riny Tueny Mabor in 2021, after years of intercommunal violence, revenge attacks, and family feuds.

Governor Mabor has been widely credited for restoring order in the state during his tenure.

