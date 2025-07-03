3rd July 2025
Activist urges South Sudan revenue audit amid economy crisis

Author: Madrama James | Published: 7 hours ago

Jackline Nasiwa, Executive Director of the Center for Inclusive Governance Peace and Justice during a talkshow at Eye Radio. Moses Awan/Eye Radio

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Activist Jackline Nasiwa has urged South Sudan’s leadership to immediately audit all revenue collections and implement transparent financial practices, as the nation’s economic crisis deepens and international aid significantly shrinks

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, July 3, Jackline underscored the urgent need for robust accountability, particularly in light of a projected humanitarian crisis.

Studies in The Lancet warn that over 14 million people globally, many of them children, could die prematurely by 2030 due to severe cuts in U.S. foreign aid initiated by the Trump administration.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in March that over 80% of USAID programs have been cancelled.

Jackline highlighted South Sudan’s unique challenges, including its reliance on oil revenues now impacted by the Sudanese conflict, which leaves “a huge gap in terms of the revenues generated.”

“This is a lesson for the government to put up proper accountability and transparent processes for the utilization and usage of this money,” Jackline stated.

She pointed out that the government need to properly manage all revenue streams, not just oil, adding that South Sudanese citizens must see their taxes translated into tangible services.

“We pay taxes monthly to the government, and we want to see that the taxes that we pay are reflected in the services that we get,” she said.

With international funding cuts becoming a “global” trend, Nasiwa stressed that the onus is now on the government to meticulously manage its resources.

“Where there is a gap left, the government has to come in handy and implement strict measures in terms of the exploration of our resources and also their utilization.”

