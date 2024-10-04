Activist urges resumption of Kenya-mediated peace talks

Civil Society Activist Edmund Yakani has called on the unity government to resume the Kenya-mediated South Sudan peace negotiations to form an inclusive government that will transition the country to lasting peace.

Negotiations between the government and South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders kicked off in May 2024 to bring about lasting peace incorporating all the holdout groups that have not signed the 2018 peace deal.

But the process, known as the Tumaini Initiative, stalled since mid-June after the SPLM-IO withdrew from the talks, citing the recently signed protocols and proposed institutions that are allegedly parallel or replacing some of those under the R-ARCSS.

The SPLM-IO also said the peace process undermined the sovereignty of South Sudan by establishing five institutions with the head and deputies to be appointed by the regional body, IGAD.

However, Minister of Information Michael Makuei dismissed as untrue allegations that the Tumaini Initiative is no more during a 30th September meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan, Roar Haugsdal, who inquired about the fate of the peace process.

In a press statement, Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), said the Nairobi peace process is the only path to a political framework that will transition the country to tranquility.

“I repeat my appeal to the leadership of the country for an urgent resumption of Tumaini Initiative in Nairobi which is a continuation of the Rome peace talks with intention of creating a political framework for transitioning the country from the situation we are in to peace and stability,” Yakani said.

The activist also argues that the Tumaini Initiative is neither a replacement of R-ARCSS nor does it undermine the 2018 peace agreement.

Instead, he said the peace process is only focused on enhancing the implementation of pending tasks of R-ARCSS in a manner that is “approachable and implementable.”

“As a civil society delegate, I would like to appeal for a political decision. My appeal goes to the President that time has come for you to demonstrate your wisdom of leadership for creating an inclusive government that will transition the country from instability to stability.”

The international community including Troika countries have voiced their support to the Tumaini Initiative, adding that the Nairobi peace talks should continue as it includes non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement.

In his remarks in Juba on September 18, US Ambassador to South Sudan encouraged continuity of dialogue and state that political leaders should take advantage of the Tumaini Initiative to advance inclusive peace.

On September 21, 2024, President Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011, signaling the official postponement of the country’s first-ever elections.

This came after the parliament unanimously endorsed the constitutional amendment that was passed by the cabinet and peace monitoring body R-JMEC amid concerns over the necessity of another extension.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter