Activist urges Kiir to declare national emergency over floods

A civil society activist has called on President Salva Kiir to declare a national emergency over severe flooding affecting many parts of the country.

According to a report by UN-OCHA, over 700,000 people have been impacted by the floods, which have devastated more than 30 counties.

In July 2024, the national cabinet approved at least 78 million US dollars to respond to the flooding that was already forecast to affect 3 million people.

However, the funds have not been released by the Ministry of Finance and Planning under unclear circumstances.

Edmond Yakani, a civil activist, now encourages President Kiir to take note of the plight of thousands of flood-affected populations and declare a national humanitarian crisis over the situation.

Yakani said many communities face multiple risks, including snake bites, diseases, hunger, and security concerns.

In a statement, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization calls for the release of the approved funds to rescue those affected by the floods.

“Our communities are suffering from the negative implications of the floods, snakes’ bites, lack of food, and then health situations that are facing them,” he said.

“Safety and security of our communities in the phase where the floods are getting worse and worse every day and the attention to respond to them is a bit weaker, and that’s why I would like to appeal to his excellency president that at least next week we need to see the following actions or decisions being taken.”

“Your excellency president, would you expect an honor to declare floods as a national humanitarian crisis? That is very important. I want to see the government declaring the floods as a national humanitarian crisis.”

“Secondly, let some funds from the 76 million approved US dollars be released for the safety and security of our own citizens who are facing the negative implications of the floods.”

In the last few weeks, flash floods have forced thousands of people out of their homes in different parts of the country.

UN-OCHA said floods have displaced over 15,000 people in Fangak County, with thousands fleeing daily to Tonga and Panyikang in Upper Nile, where registration and verification for humanitarian assistance are ongoing.

In Rumbek East in Lakes State, the commissioner said days of heavy rain in early September triggered flooding that submerged his headquarters and forced hundreds of people out of their homes in the area.

Mangar Machol said a drastic increase in the water level of the local Barnam river caused it to overflow its banks and submerge settlements, displacing an unspecified number of households to higher grounds.

While in Nzara of Western Equatoria, at least 221 households comprising 1,125 people have been displaced by flooding in Nzara County of Western Equatoria following days of heavy downpours.

