Activist urges Kiir to address electoral readiness at parliament opening

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A civil society activist is appealing to President Salva Kiir to use the opening of parliament on Wednesday to deliver a strong public address on the nation’s readiness for the December 2026 elections.

South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly will resume sittings on Wednesday, July 16, following a six-month recess.

Edmond Yakani, Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO), a leading voice for good governance, expressed deep concern over the slow pace of election preparations by key government institutions.

He called for the urgent release of funds to the National Elections Commission to facilitate the timely organization of the polls.

Yakani underscored the necessity of a comprehensive security and protection plan for electoral institutions, officials, candidates, and voters throughout the process.

He also stressed the importance of guaranteeing unrestricted civic and political freedoms to ensure free and fair participation for all actors and citizens.

The activist urged the government to make critical decisions on the interconnected issues of elections, the permanent constitution, the national population census, and the creation of new geographical constituencies, particularly in light of the proposed 332-seat parliament.

Given widespread internal displacement, Yakani recommended reverting to the 2010 constituency boundaries to prevent disenfranchisement.

As a gesture of goodwill and commitment to democratic principles, Yakani advocated for the release of political detainees, potentially including the First Vice President.

He also called for the consolidation of all pending electoral frameworks and legal provisions to streamline the process and ensure inclusive participation.

With less than 18 months remaining until the scheduled elections, civil society leaders like Yakani are pressing for decisive leadership and institutional readiness to deliver credible, inclusive, and peaceful polls in South Sudan.

