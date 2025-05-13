Activist urges govt to create jobs instead of jailing idle youth

Juba, Central Equatoria State, (Eye Radio) – A youth activist is calling on the government to create employment opportunities and productive programs for young people rather than resorting to detaining those deemed idle.

Yoal Gatkuoth, founder of the Pan-African Peacemakers Alliance (PAPA), appealed for the release of 30 youth, including three young women, who had been detained in Ezo County, Western Equatoria State.

The group was released after pledging to contribute positively to their community. Their arrest had followed a directive by Ezo County Commissioner Abel Sudan, who claimed the youths were “wasting time” on drinking and smoking instead of working to earn a living.

“We have observed that many of our young people are loitering, engaging in activities that do not benefit them,” said Commissioner Sudan. “Many families have raised concerns about their sons and daughters not participating in household activities or seeking productive work.”

Sudan said his administration is working with local chiefs and parents to implement a local order aimed at identifying and reforming idle youth. The directive involves referring young people who are found to be unproductive to traditional leaders for discipline and guidance.

“The goal is to help shape these individuals into better citizens for the future,” he added. He emphasized that the release of the 30 youth was conditional, with their conduct now subject to community monitoring.

However, Gatkuoth criticized the approach, arguing that arresting young people does not address the underlying issues of poverty and unemployment.

“The government should be supportive and friendly towards young people,” he said. “With ongoing insecurity in parts of the country, it’s vital to engage youth in meaningful ways. Without activities like sports, vocational training, or peace tournaments, it becomes difficult to manage idle youth.”

He urged the government to create long-term programs that empower young people and give them a sense of purpose and direction.

According to a recent UNDP report, youth constitute nearly 75 percent of South Sudan’s population. However, the majority face limited access to quality education and employment opportunities. The report also notes that around 60 percent of South Sudanese youth with university degrees are unemployed.

Observers warn that this lack of opportunity is fueling frustration among the country’s young population, posing risks to long-term peace and development.

