Activist urges economic cluster to address liquidity shortage

The Chairperson of the South Sudan Civil Society Alliance has urged the Economic Cluster to address the persistent liquidity crisis in commercial banks, saying the shortage of cash continues to prevent civil servants from accessing their salaries.

Akuoch Ajang Nyanhom made the remarks during a meeting with Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster, James Wani Igga, held on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the peace agreement and the country’s economic situation.

During the meeting, Akuoch briefed Dr. Igga on the activities of the Civil Society Alliance, particularly its engagement in peacebuilding efforts and consultations with the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity and other stakeholders aimed at advancing implementation of the peace agreement.

He said discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation between civil society and government institutions to promote peace and stability across the country.

Akuoch raised concerns over the continued liquidity challenges affecting commercial banks, saying many civil servants are unable to withdraw their salaries despite being directed to banks for payment.

“We also talk about liquidity in banks, where civil servants are sent to the commercial banks, and when you go to the bank you don’t get your money. So this is so alarming that we are not getting cash from commercial banks,” he said.

He called on the Economic Cluster to urgently intervene and address the shortage of liquidity in financial institutions.

The meeting comes amid continued public concern over cash shortages in banks and broader economic challenges facing South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Police deny reported clashes involving VP Hussein’s security Previous Post