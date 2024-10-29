30th October 2024
Activist Ter calls for inclusive global human rights at Dublin forum

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 12 hours ago

Ter Manyang in Dublin, Ireland|Courtesy

Activist Ter Manyang has called on global human rights defenders at a recent meeting in Dublin to advocate for the inclusion of countries like South Sudan in international decision-making processes.

Mr. Manyang was among over 105 human rights defenders from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa who participated in the Dublin National Human Rights Conference which concluded yesterday in Ireland.

A conference held under the auspices of the Irish Presidency of the Committee of Ministers discussed “Human Rights in a Time of Change: Perspectives from Ireland and Strasbourg”

It drew international experts from the UN Human Rights Council, the UN, Amnesty International, and other organizations.

The South Sudanese peace and rights advocate, also called on the international community to financially support human rights organizations in South Sudan and strengthen the capacity of human rights defenders in the country.
Meanwhile, Ilaria Potipa Loonkolia, executive director of Samburn Alms Hope, called for the inclusion of women in human rights-related decision-making processes, saying women-led organizations often do not receive funding.

She also advocated for the total freedom of expression, assembly, and association for all women in the East Africa region, so they can work freely without restrictions from state and non-state actors.

