Activist tells politicians against Tumaini Initiative; ‘Have a change of heart!’

A civil society activist said political leaders opposing the Tumaini Initiative, but who may now be appointed to an allegedly reconstituted government delegation to the peace process to change their tunes and work for peace.

The Kenya-mediated peace negotiation was feared to be at crossroads after the South Sudan government failed to send a delegation since Monday to conclude the process – even after the two leaders agreed to finalize the peace process.

The unexplained absence of Juba delegation, has cast doubts on the government’s willingness to resume the talks despite speculations that it is due to the removal of the head of delegation, who has not been replaced.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed allegations that President Kiir has reconstituted the government delegation by including new members from opposition parties.

Lorna Merekaje – the head of South Sudan Democratic Engagement, Monitoring, and Observation Program – said individuals against the process should consider their positions, or history will not forgive them.

“In regards to those who have spoken against Tumaini, in an event they appear on that list, my appeal to them, for the sake of their credibility and legacy, they should have change of heart,” she said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show.

Ms. Merekaje said the unity government delegation to the peace talks should not be purely of politicians but that it should include technocrats.

Activist Merekaje further called on the international community to continue supporting the Tumaini Initiative.

“Every party has the right to change their delegation, but that needs to be done without impacting the process and I hope they (gov’t) are considering technical expertise, and not considering alliances without technical expertise,” she said.

“We feel that it is important that Tumaini is supported because at the moment it is the only formal peace process that is attempting to rescue peace and stability in this country.”

“Please don’t leave us alone, you supporting Tumaini is not supporting Kenya, it is not supporting the government of South Sudan, but it is supporting the people of South Sudan.”

On Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto said he received a message from President Kiir – in what appeared to allay concerns over the South Sudan government’s failure to send its delegation for the resumption of Nairobi peace talks.

The unity government and SSOMA and other stakeholders, kicked off negotiations in May this year to bring about lasting peace incorporating all the holdout groups that have not signed the 2018 peace deal.

But the process stalled in mid-June after the SPLM-IO withdrew, citing some protocols and proposed institutions that are allegedly parallel or replacing some of those under the R-ARCSS.

The main peace partner also said the Nairobi peace process undermined the sovereignty of South Sudan by establishing five institutions with the head and deputies to be appointed by the regional body, IGAD.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Govt sent 16 samples to South Africa for oil pollution testing: MP Previous Post