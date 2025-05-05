Activist reiterates call on govt to rehabilitate Juba-Nimule highway

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) is reiterating his call on the national government to repair the lifeline Juba-Nimule highway which is reportedly in deteriorating condition.

Edmund Yakani described the key national trade corridor as an economic lifeline for South Sudan. He warned that the government’s continued silence and inaction on the matter is risking severe economic consequences.

The Juba-Nimule highway is extremely important, serving as a vital transportation route for goods and people within South Sudan and connecting the landlocked country to neighboring Uganda and Kenya.

This is his second appeal in two years on the government to repair the highway. In June 2023, Yakani urged maintenance of the road’s acceptable standard. He described travel on the road as terrible, disturbing, and stressful, shortly after using it.

Mr. Yakani cautioned that delays in repairing the highway will lead to increased costs for goods and services starting next month, as the route becomes increasingly difficult with onset of the rainy season.

Yakani directed his appeal to President Kiir and his deputies for Economic and Infrastructure clusters, as well as ministers of Roads and Finance to coordinate the rehabilitation process.

CEPO is urging the officials of key government agencies to jointly travel to Nimule by road, assess the deteriorating conditions themselves, and engage with frontline officials working at the Nimule border post.

“I traveled through Juba and Nimule Road, the status of the road is getting poor and as the rainy season is going to intensify, some parts of this road will not be possible to cross,” he said.

“This is the center of the business for generating revenue for the government. I would like to appeal to all these leaders to pay a courtesy visit to Nimule Road to assess its status and ensure that urgent attention is given to Nimule Road.”

“Two months from now, if Nimule Road is not improved, citizens are going to pay a high-cost prices of commodities and services that they may access because traders may be facing a movement problem.”

In February 2024, Vice President Taban Deng Gai said the government was set to commence construction of the Juba-Nadapal highway and rehabilitation of the Juba-Nimule Road.

In November 2023, the Ugandan government said it was planning to repair damaged parts of the Nimule-Juba Highway to facilitate efficient movement of commercial goods between the two countries.

Ramathan Ggobi, Uganda’s Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, said Kampala was looking into building roads in the southern parts of South Sudan to facilitate trade. It is unclear why the said repair has not kicked off.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter