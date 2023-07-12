12th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Activist opposes deal to import electricity from Uganda

Activist opposes deal to import electricity from Uganda

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 9 mins ago

Karuma Fall Electricity Dam from which South Sudan is expected to drawn power next year

An activist has advised the unity government against the import of electricity from neighboring Uganda.

The call comes after the South Sudan Ambassador to Uganda Simon Juac Deng revealed to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview that the government is planning to import electricity through Nimule and Kaya from Karuma dam in Uganda.

The announcement was received with mixed reactions from the public as many were seen to have differing opinions as opposed to the government plan.

Speaking to Eye Radio the Executive Director of Blending Community Service Organization in Yambio, Western Equatoria State Justin Woduapai, cautioned the government not to purchase power.

According to Justin, the country has abundant resources to construct a power plan without relying on neighboring countries.

“My advice to our parties in the agreement for the current traditional government is that we need to own our resources and we need to develop our country to construct our own power plant,

“Ethiopia started constructing its power in 2013 if am not mistaken and today it has the largest power plant in the whole of Africa,” he said adding that “trying to go to Uganda and buy is a business.

The imported power is expected to be ready before the country holds its general elections in 2024.

When asked about the long-term consequences should the government import electricity, the activist said the cost will be much more expensive and warned the citizens will be exploited.

‘It will be very expensive and then the power plan station management committee will be exploiting the South Sudanese at the mercy of building them the power,

“They will be controlling the businesses because they are the ones who have the power of giving it and power may go off anytime, ” he stressed.

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure 1

High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure

Published Thursday, July 6, 2023

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators 2

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan 3

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 4

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon 5

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist opposes deal to import electricity from Uganda

Published 9 mins ago

Unity State: 10 deaths, 500 cases as measles outbreak gets ‘out of hand’

Published 17 hours ago

Sudan civil servants go hungry as war claims livelihoods

Published 19 hours ago

Cardinal-designate Ameyu says appointment came as a shock

Published 19 hours ago

South Sudanese online suggest nicknames for country

Published 20 hours ago

Govt urged to conduct population census in the country

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!