Activist hails peace deal between Duk and Twic East communities

Bor, Jonglei State (Eye Radio) — A civil society activist has welcomed the Jonglei State government’s decision to initiate a peaceful settlement to the two-year-long conflict between the Hol and Ayual communities of Duk and Twic East counties.

The chairman of the Civil Society in Jonglei State, Deng Bol, who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of INTREPID South Sudan, said the government’s move was a “very good initiative.”

His remarks came days after the Jonglei State government initiated a consultative meeting between the two conflicting communities in Juba.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Deng said his organization had been advocating for a peaceful resolution for a long time.

“I would like to welcome the decision of the Government of Jonglei State in finally accepting to initiate a peaceful settlement of the two-year-long, deadly conflict between Hull of Duk County and Ayual of Twic East counties,” he said.

“INTREPID South Sudan has been pushing very, very hard… but all have been in vain since 2023. Even worse, the conflict escalated by involving a duke of Twic East, and it has the potential of even escalating further.”

Deng urged the communities to adhere to the agreements reached during the meeting and called on the government to fulfil its obligations.

“We would like to urge the communities concerned to abide by the modalities agreed upon and pursue this without deviation,” he said.

“Finally, the Government should, without fail, fulfil their obligations, not only in the signed protocols during the consultative meetings, but also their natural responsibility to safeguard lives and properties, as well as maintaining peace and coexistence among the communities in Jonglei state.”

