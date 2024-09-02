2nd September 2024
Activist demands new political pathway or dissolution of unity government

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

President Kiir and FVP Dr. Riek Machar take a group photo with members of the transitional national legislature during the reopening of the parliament. April 3, 2024. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

A civil society activist is calling for a new political pathway or dissolution of the transitional government in 20 days as stipulated in the Peace Roadmap two years ago.

Edmund Yakani, the head of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, underscores that the unity government will have no legitimacy after September 22nd.

He calls on political leaders to take advantage of the Tumaini initiative and reach a political consensus for setting a new pathway for the conduct of elections.

Yakani says any extension of the already extended transitional period should not be in the manner of the 24-month peace roadmap.

“We are left with 20 days from today for the expiration of the political legitimacy of the R-TGoNU of the government of national unity at all levels,” said Yakani.

“Come 22 Sept 2024, the government of national unity of all levels should be dissolved as required by the electoral law section 16, 2,” he said.

“We are appealing to the political leaders that take advantage of the Tumaini Peace Initiative to reach national political censuses for setting a new pathway for political transitioning of the Country in a peaceful manner which will end with holding a democratic and peaceful election,” he added.

“We are appealing to the leaders that any extension should not be in the same manner of the way we all witness the extension of the 2024 manner.”

The South Sudan Presidency has been mandated to decide the fate of the transitional period upon the signing of an agreement in the Kenya-mediated peace talks with opposition groups.

There are hopes that parties may now reach a deal after the Tumaini Initiative stalled since mid-June after the SPLM-IO withdrew from the talks.

