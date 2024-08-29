Activist criticizes gov’t for not paying civil servants despite revenue increase

A civil society activist has voiced serious concerns about the government’s failure to pay civil servants, despite a report from the revenue chief indicating increased revenue.

On Monday, Africano Mande, Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority informed the lawmakers that the institution had exceeded its non-oil revenue collection target for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Luate Joel, Executive Director of Integrity South Sudan, criticized the failure to pay salaries, suggesting it points to potential inefficiency or misappropriation of funds. He urged the relevant authorities to address these issues urgently to restore public trust and ensure financial stability.

Joel cautioned that while revenue collection efforts have doubled, ignoring problems with fund allocation and salary disbursement could further erode public confidence and satisfaction.

“This situation highlights a significant disconnect between revenue collection and funds disbursement. It raises serious concerns about financial management and accountability within the government. Despite the increase in revenue,” said Luati.

“The failure to pay salaries indicates potential inefficiency or misappropriation of funds which must be urgently addressed to restore public trust and ensure financial stability,” he said.

“While increasing revenue collection is important, it is equally crucial to address the underlying issues of funds allocations and salary disbursement.

“Doubling efforts in revenue collection without resolving these issues, may lead to further public dissatisfaction and mistrust”.

While commending the efficient collection of non-oil revenues, the activist calls for transparent and accountable management of public resources.

“The annual revenue collection by the South Sudan Revenue Authority is commendable, reflecting their dedication and efficiency. However, these collections must be managed transparently and effectively to ensure that they benefit all citizens and contribute to national development,” said Joel.

“Surpassing their projected budget limit is a positive indicator of the revenue authority’s performance and the country’s potential for economic growth,” he said.

“It suggests that there are untapped resources and opportunities that can be improved for service delivery like infrastructure. However, it also underscores the need for prudent financial management to ensure these additional funds are used effectively.”

On Tuesday, August 26, 2024, the economic cluster and lawmakers decided to pay government employees’ nine-month salary arrears in three instalments.

This decision came after a closed-door parliamentary session where 11 ministers and the Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority were summoned.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter