16th July 2025
News | Peace   |   Activist calls on parliament to address Machar's detention, peace deal

Activist calls on parliament to address Machar’s detention, peace deal

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Dr. Riek Machar, First Vice President of the republic of South Sudan - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A civil society activist is urging the National Legislative Assembly to address the continued house arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, the status of other political detainees, and the stalled implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Dr. Machar has been under house arrest since April, with several senior members of his SPLM-IO party also remaining in detention.

While the government spokesperson previously stated that Dr. Machar and other SPLM-IO detainees are under investigation, no formal charges have been brought against them to date.

Ter Manyang, Executive Director of the Center for Peace and Advocacy, told Eye Radio that the country’s political process is currently at a standstill, with no clear legal framework governing Dr. Machar’s prolonged detention.

He called on lawmakers to summon key ministers and demand accountability from the executive.

“The parliament must act. They should summon the relevant ministers—especially the Minister of Cabinet Affairs—to clarify the status of the First Vice President’s arrest. Is he going to be taken to court, or will he continue to be held indefinitely?” Manyang asserted.

“As it stands, the country is not moving forward. We are stuck. Parliamentarians must also question the executive on broader governance issues and stalled security arrangements. They must hold the executive accountable and ensure the country progresses.”

Manyang also urged the legislature to engage with the National Elections Commission to ensure South Sudan remains on track for the 2026 general elections.

He warned that without concrete progress on the peace roadmap, governance reforms, and election preparations, the country may not be ready to conduct free, fair, and credible polls.

