Activist calls for Unity State GBV case to be referred to Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Ter Manyang, the Executive Director of the Juba-based Center for Peace and Advocacy or CPA - COURTESY

An activist is calling on unity state government to refer to Juba as a case of a man accused of killing his daughter over forced marriage, saying the matter is beyond customary court jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old lady was reportedly beaten to death by her father, following a disagreement over a forced marriage arrangement.

The incident happened at Kuerbowni Payam, Guit County in Unity State.

The deceased, identified as Nyahok Wanbul Thore, refused a marriage arrangement her father planned for, with a suitor willing to pay the traditional dowry.

According to the state police, after the altercation, Wanbul Thore beat his daughter.

The state authorities then arrested him.

Ter Manyang – the Executive Director of the Center for Peace and Advocacy – says the prosecution of the accused should not be handled by customary law.

He called on the government of Unity State to refer the case to a gender-based violence court in the capital Juba.

“We are calling for justice to prevail, the father of this young lady the deceased has committed a serious crime. He needs to be prosecuted in Juba,” said Activist Ter.

“I also urged the governor of Unity State to bring this man to Juba for justice to prevail because this case cannot be handled by chiefs in the state,” he said.

“The issue of forced marriage can’t be an excuse to use the law in his hand and kill his daughter we should not value cattle more than human beings, if she was still alive, she could have contributed positively to society.

“I urge the Governor of Unity State to bring this individual to justice, I strongly condemn this act.”

Child and forced marriage are both human rights violations and harmful practices that disproportionately affect women and girls globally.

In July 2022, Plan International said early and forced marriages increased as a result of food insecurity in South Sudan.

