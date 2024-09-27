Access to information is crucial to democracy and good governance: Korok

The Deputy Minister of Information Dr. Jacob Maiju Korok said access to information in South Sudan is crucial in enhancing democracy and good governance, underscoring that freedom of information is a constitutional rights of all citizens.

Dr. Korok said the right to access to information is not just a mere privilege but a cornerstone to the country’s democratic principles, empowers citizens and strengthens the government institutions.

He revealed that his institution is planning to establish South Sudan News Agency that will ease access to information to the public.

Korok called for sensitization among South Sudanese citizens to understand their right to access information.

Korok made the remarks during an event to mark the International Day of Access to Information in Juba under the theme: “Mainstreaming Access to Information and Participation in the Public Sector”.

“In our journey towards building a just, transparent and accountable society, the right to access to information is not mere a privilege. It is a cornerstone that upholds our democracy, empowers our citizens and strengthens our institutions,” he said.

“By granting access to information, the Act enables citizens to scrutinize government actions, understand the rationale behind policies, and ensure that public resources are used effectively and efficiently.”

“It also empowers journalists, researchers, and civil society organizations to investigate, report, and advocate for the public interest. This, in turn, fosters an environment where decision-makers are more likely to act ethically, knowing that their actions are open to public scrutiny.”

Korok said the Ministry of Information plans to establish the South Sudan News Agency to ease access to information.”

Moyiga Nduru, the Commissioner for Access to Information, said the commission is empowering information officers to engage the public in a bid to ease access to information.

“The first thing we are doing is to empower information officers who will be the focal people to engage with the public with whoever wants information about anything.”

“My view is that, in the future, the public will be enlightened and literate in new technology and be able to access information as they need within the context of compound to access it.”

On his part, Parliament Spokesperson Oliver Mori Benjamin said the institution has opened up doors for media practitioners to access information for dissemination to their audience.

“We have been moving forward together with you and we have been progressing and of latest, we have now introduced in parliament for the information to be disseminated freely.”

“Now the sittings of parliament are open and anybody can come there and transmit it live from the sitting to your listeners or viewers.”

Recognizing the significance of access to information, the 74th UN General Assembly proclaimed 28th September as the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) in October 2019.

The theme of the 2024 Global Conference on Universal Access to Information is “Mainstreaming Access to Information and Participation in the Public Sector”.

